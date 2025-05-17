Dhruv Consultancy Reports Exceptional FY25 Growth with Strategic Wins
Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. has announced a remarkable financial performance for FY25, highlighted by its expansion into the railway sector and substantial increase in profits. The company reported significant revenue and profit growth, with total contract value exceeding Rs573 crore, fueling optimism for sustainable development.
Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd., a prominent infrastructure consultancy firm in India, has showcased exceptional financial growth for the fiscal year 2025. The company reported total income of Rs 28.03 crore for Q4, marking a 12.09% increase year-over-year.
For the fourth quarter, the consultancy achieved an EBITDA of Rs 4.91 crore, reflecting a striking 75.99% growth. Net profit surged by 359.82% to Rs 1.99 crore, while diluted earnings per share jumped 289.66% to Rs 1.13.
On an annual scale, the firm recorded total revenue of Rs 103.52 crore, up by 25.61% from the previous year. Dhruv's strategic entry into the railway sector through a contract with West Central Railway contributed to its robust performance. The company's commitment to expanding its project portfolio and achieving long-term value creation remains steadfast, as highlighted by Managing Director Tanvi Dandawate Auti.
