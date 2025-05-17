Dhruv Consultancy Reports Exceptional FY25 Growth with Strategic Wins

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd., a prominent infrastructure consultancy firm in India, has showcased exceptional financial growth for the fiscal year 2025. The company reported total income of Rs 28.03 crore for Q4, marking a 12.09% increase year-over-year.

For the fourth quarter, the consultancy achieved an EBITDA of Rs 4.91 crore, reflecting a striking 75.99% growth. Net profit surged by 359.82% to Rs 1.99 crore, while diluted earnings per share jumped 289.66% to Rs 1.13.

On an annual scale, the firm recorded total revenue of Rs 103.52 crore, up by 25.61% from the previous year. Dhruv's strategic entry into the railway sector through a contract with West Central Railway contributed to its robust performance. The company's commitment to expanding its project portfolio and achieving long-term value creation remains steadfast, as highlighted by Managing Director Tanvi Dandawate Auti.

(With inputs from agencies.)