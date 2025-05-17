Left Menu

False Alarm Sparks Chaos on Antyodaya Express

A false fire alarm led to chaos on Antyodaya Express near Khalilabad railway station as passengers evacuated in panic. Officials confirmed no fire occurred, and the train halted due to a chain pull. The journey resumed after 30 minutes with all passengers safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:11 IST
False Alarm Sparks Chaos on Antyodaya Express
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A false fire alarm on the Antyodaya Express caused panic among passengers on Saturday afternoon. The train, which was en route from Darbhanga to Jalandhar, came to a sudden halt near Khalilabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district.

Chaos ensued as word of a potential fire spread through the train, prompting passengers to evacuate by jumping through emergency windows and doors. Emergency services were quickly on the scene, including a fire brigade team, only to find that the alarm was unfounded.

Khalilabad station superintendent Ashish Kumar Gaur later clarified that the train stopped because the emergency chain had been pulled, not due to a fire. The train resumed its journey after a 30-minute delay, with all passengers reported safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

