Coal India Subsidiaries BCCL and CMPDI Poised for Public Listing

Coal India Ltd is set to initiate a public listing for its subsidiaries Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI). Draft papers for the listings will be submitted to Sebi soon. The company reported rising profits yet missed production targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:30 IST
  • India

Coal India Ltd intends to publicly list its subsidiaries Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), with filings to be made shortly. The Director of Business Development at Coal India, Debasish Nanda, confirmed plans are underway.

The company's recent financial performance showed a 12% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,604.02 crore for the March 2025 quarter, fueled by higher income, although production targets were not met. Coal output remained flat at 62.1 million tonnes in April, mirroring previous year figures.

Coal India, responsible for over 80% of domestic coal production, aims to raise its output to 875 MT and offtake to 900 MT in fiscal 2025-26. The final timing and success of the listings will depend on market conditions and regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

