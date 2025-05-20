Left Menu

Revamping Karnataka's Railways: A Modern Integration of Heritage and Innovation

Five railway stations in Karnataka are among the 103 'Amrit stations' that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate. Developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at over Rs 1,100 crore, this initiative aims to merge modern amenities with cultural heritage, enhancing passenger experiences nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate 103 'Amrit stations' on May 22 from Bikaner in Rajasthan, including five railway stations from Karnataka.

Munirabad, Bagalkot, Gadag, Gokak Road, and Dharwad are the noteworthy Karnataka stations being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, according to an official announcement.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme involves redeveloping over 1,300 stations with modern amenities and regional architectural designs, boosting passenger facilities, including those for Divyangjan, at a considerable investment of Rs 1,100 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

