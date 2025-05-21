Highway Collapse Sparks Outcry and Investigation in Kerala

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has assured a comprehensive investigation into the collapse of a section of National Highway 66 at Kooriyad in Malappuram district. The assurance came after MP E T Muhammed Basheer highlighted the issue in New Delhi.

The collapse, which damaged vehicles and disrupted traffic, has drawn widespread criticism, prompting a protest march by the Youth Congress. Clashes erupted between police and protesters during the demonstration.

The opposition blames inadequate construction standards for the recurring incidents. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the collapse as ''unfortunate'' and pledged to discuss the issue with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

(With inputs from agencies.)