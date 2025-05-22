Left Menu

Innovating Design: Tripat Girdhar's Visionary Journey with Arete Design Studio

Tripat Girdhar, founder of Arete Design Studio, revolutionizes architecture with a bold vision emphasizing sustainability, emotional intelligence, and innovation. Since 2009, Arete has led the way in creating meaningful spaces that redefine urban living. Girdhar's work, celebrated and awarded, continues to shape architectural landscapes across continents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the competitive realm of architecture and design, Tripat Girdhar emerges as a trailblazer. As the driving force behind Arete Design Studio, Girdhar infuses innovation into every project, creating a movement rather than just a firm.

Founded in 2009, Arete operates on the principle that architecture should inspire new perspectives rather than mimic old ones. Spanning six Indian states and extending to Australia and New Zealand, the studio emphasizes sustainability and emotional intelligence. 'Design should think of tomorrow while retaining today's essence,' says Girdhar, emphasizing the philosophy of shaping experiences over mere structures.

Girdhar's success is rooted in his cross-disciplinary approach and determination. Amid an industry often bound by repetition, his breakaway designs include landmarks like Marbella Grand and Fashion Tower in Chandigarh. His accolades, including the 2025 awards for leading architectural innovation, underscore his impact in defining the future of living spaces.

