Left Menu

CHIREC International Sets New Benchmarks in Academic Excellence

CHIREC International School in Hyderabad celebrates outstanding IGCSE and CBSE results, showcasing 100% pass rates. Global toppers include Aadi Ramnani and Samarth Lamba. Strong performance attributed to dedicated staff, supportive environment, and holistic learning. The school continues to prioritize student well-being and personal growth alongside academic achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:10 IST
CHIREC International Sets New Benchmarks in Academic Excellence
Students of CHIREC International School. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Hyderabad, CHIREC International School is celebrating its remarkable success, having achieved a 100% pass rate in both IGCSE and CBSE Grade 10 and 12 examinations. The school has reinforced its position as a leader in academic excellence, firmly ranking among the top ten schools across India.

Notably, Aadi Ramnani and Samarth Lamba excelled as Global Toppers in Chemistry and Extended Mathematics under the IGCSE curriculum. An impressive 60% of the cohort achieved A* and A grades, while 63.4% received ICE Distinctions. Principal Sanchita Raha expressed her pride in the students' dedication, attributing their success to diligent teachers and supportive parents.

Success extended to the CBSE results, where nearly 48% of Grade 10 students scored above 90%. Toppers Ravya Kanthethi and Ishita Muralikrishnan achieved a near-perfect 99% aggregate, with full scores in individual subjects attained by 70 students. In Grade 12, a remarkable 91% secured Distinctions, confirming CHIREC's academic prowess.

Dr. Peter McLaughlin, CEO, highlighted the significant role of CHIREC's wellbeing-centred education model, which has helped students recover from the disruptions of the pandemic. CHIREC remains committed to fostering a balanced educational environment that champions both academic success and student welfare, aligning with Cognita's global ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025