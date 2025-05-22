CHIREC International Sets New Benchmarks in Academic Excellence

In Hyderabad, CHIREC International School is celebrating its remarkable success, having achieved a 100% pass rate in both IGCSE and CBSE Grade 10 and 12 examinations. The school has reinforced its position as a leader in academic excellence, firmly ranking among the top ten schools across India.

Notably, Aadi Ramnani and Samarth Lamba excelled as Global Toppers in Chemistry and Extended Mathematics under the IGCSE curriculum. An impressive 60% of the cohort achieved A* and A grades, while 63.4% received ICE Distinctions. Principal Sanchita Raha expressed her pride in the students' dedication, attributing their success to diligent teachers and supportive parents.

Success extended to the CBSE results, where nearly 48% of Grade 10 students scored above 90%. Toppers Ravya Kanthethi and Ishita Muralikrishnan achieved a near-perfect 99% aggregate, with full scores in individual subjects attained by 70 students. In Grade 12, a remarkable 91% secured Distinctions, confirming CHIREC's academic prowess.

Dr. Peter McLaughlin, CEO, highlighted the significant role of CHIREC's wellbeing-centred education model, which has helped students recover from the disruptions of the pandemic. CHIREC remains committed to fostering a balanced educational environment that champions both academic success and student welfare, aligning with Cognita's global ethos.

