Left Menu

Argentine Dollar Decree: A Game Changer?

Argentine President Javier Milei plans to enact a decree to attract hidden cash held by residents. The measure aims to stimulate economic growth by allowing the use of undeclared dollars. Initially introduced last year, the scheme lured billions into Argentina's formal economy. Targeted at everyday citizens, the initiative excludes illicit funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:53 IST
Argentine Dollar Decree: A Game Changer?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to invigorate the faltering Argentine economy, President Javier Milei is set to issue a decree that will entice billions of dollars stored privately by citizens. Set to be signed on Thursday, the decree allows Argentines to use dollars without disclosing their origin, a strategy to boost national economic activity.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo highlighted the importance of this initiative, noting that it will sustain economic momentum, particularly critical as Argentina emerges from a recession and previously severe inflation. The measure extends a tax amnesty program rolled out last year, which successfully returned tens of billions to the formal economy.

Addressing concerns, Caputo clarified that the decree targets ordinary Argentines, distancing the initiative from any criminal intent. He emphasized that many citizens, disillusioned by a turbulent financial system, resorted to storing cash in unorthodox ways. This legislative push seeks to bring such funds back into official circulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025