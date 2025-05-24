Assam's Path to Industrial Surge: Investment Commitments in Focus

In a determined bid to transform Assam into a major industrial hub, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged with top industry leaders in New Delhi, seeking to expedite the implementation of investment commitments made at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

Among those Sarma met were Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal and ITC Hotels Managing Director Anil Chadha. Agarwal expressed the conglomerate's dedication to advancing Assam's hydrocarbon sector, while Chadha highlighted ITC's interest in the state's hospitality sector as targets for expansion.

As the state eyes ₹5.18 lakh crore worth of investments over five years, the government is crafting a roadmap to navigate challenges like land allocation and incentives, aiming for significant economic transformation and job creation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)