Pound Soars Amid Trade Policy Uncertainty

The pound reaches its highest point since early 2022 due to a shift in U.S. trade policy under President Trump, who delayed tariffs on EU imports. This delay, combined with Britain's economic stability, bolstered the pound against the dollar and euro, marking its strongest performance since 2009.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The British pound climbed on Monday, reaching its highest level since early 2022. This surge comes as the U.S. dollar faces pressure after a sudden policy shift by President Donald Trump. Last Friday, Trump alarmed global markets by threatening to impose a 50% tariff on all EU imports starting June 1, causing widespread concern about the potential impact on the global economy.

However, by Sunday, Trump had reconsidered, postponing the tariff deadline to July 9. This change followed a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who indicated that the EU required more time to negotiate a trade deal. Consequently, EU officials reported fresh momentum in trade discussions.

Despite an existing trade agreement, Britain joined the relief rally in non-U.S. assets. The pound climbed to $1.3558, touching $1.359 in intraday trading — its highest since February 2022. The pound has gained over 8% against the dollar this year, driven by Britain's stable economic growth and inflation rates, which traders believe will prevent the Bank of England from cutting interest rates as aggressively as other central banks.

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

