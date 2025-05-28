Left Menu

Russian Defense Thwarts Drone Deluge

Russian air defenses intercepted 112 Ukrainian drones, mostly over central and southern regions, over three hours. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported six drones aimed at the capital were repelled, with recovery teams investigating debris.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant defensive maneuver, Russian air forces intercepted 112 Ukrainian drones across central and southern territories within a span of three hours, the Russian Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

Among the targets, six drones heading towards Moscow were successfully repelled, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Recovery crews are currently analyzing the remnants found on the ground.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions and the heightened alert in the region as both sides vie for strategic advantage in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

