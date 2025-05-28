Left Menu

Resilience Tested: Heathrow's Response to Major Power Outage

A major power outage at London's Heathrow Airport in March led to the hub's closure, causing disruption and financial loss. A review concluded that the airport's response was appropriate under the circumstances and suggests further investment in energy resilience to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:18 IST
Resilience Tested: Heathrow's Response to Major Power Outage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In March, London's Heathrow Airport faced a significant challenge when a power outage forced the facility to shut down for nearly a full day, impacting Europe's busiest travel hub. A review released Wednesday confirmed the airport made sound decisions during this crisis.

The sudden closure on March 21 affected airlines and passengers, costing tens of millions of pounds and highlighting concerns over the robustness of Britain's infrastructure. Former transport minister Ruth Kelly, who conducted the review, noted that alternative actions would not have changed the outcome appreciably.

Heathrow had contingency plans, and the review emphasized the importance of investing in energy resilience to mitigate future incidents. The fire at a nearby electricity substation, which caused the power failure, was deemed non-suspicious by authorities. Recommendations from the review include enhancing collaboration with power distributor SSEN and evaluating additional back-up power options.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025