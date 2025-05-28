Left Menu

Limca's Refreshing Rise: From Classic Cola to Hydration Hero

Limca, a beverage from Coca-Cola, reached Rs 2,800 crore revenue in 2024, seeing significant growth across India's rural and urban markets. Known for its resilience and innovation, the brand expanded into hydration with Limca GlucoCharge. Coca-Cola's India portfolio also includes billion-dollar brands like Thums Up, Sprite, and Maaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:21 IST
Limca's Refreshing Rise: From Classic Cola to Hydration Hero
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Limca, a lime and lemon-flavored beverage under the Coca-Cola umbrella, has reported impressive revenue, surpassing the Rs 2,800-crore mark by 2024. This growth is tied to its strategic expansion in both rural and urban areas across India.

The brand, established in 1971, has shown robust double-digit growth in key markets including Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, according to Coca-Cola India. As demand surges, Limca continues to consolidate its presence within both traditional and modern retail sectors.

Coca-Cola's India portfolio, featuring other billion-dollar brands like Thums Up and Sprite, expanded in 1993 with the acquisition of Maaza, Thums Up, and Limca from Ramesh Chauhan of Parle Bisleri. Notably, Limca has recently ventured into the hydration segment with Limca GlucoCharge, targeting health-conscious consumers and collaborating with Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra for its marketing campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025