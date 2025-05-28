Limca's Refreshing Rise: From Classic Cola to Hydration Hero

Limca, a lime and lemon-flavored beverage under the Coca-Cola umbrella, has reported impressive revenue, surpassing the Rs 2,800-crore mark by 2024. This growth is tied to its strategic expansion in both rural and urban areas across India.

The brand, established in 1971, has shown robust double-digit growth in key markets including Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, according to Coca-Cola India. As demand surges, Limca continues to consolidate its presence within both traditional and modern retail sectors.

Coca-Cola's India portfolio, featuring other billion-dollar brands like Thums Up and Sprite, expanded in 1993 with the acquisition of Maaza, Thums Up, and Limca from Ramesh Chauhan of Parle Bisleri. Notably, Limca has recently ventured into the hydration segment with Limca GlucoCharge, targeting health-conscious consumers and collaborating with Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra for its marketing campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)