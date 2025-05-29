Left Menu

India's Startup Scene: A Call for Genuine Innovation

Suhel Seth criticized the Indian startup ecosystem for replicating Western models rather than fostering original innovation. He urged a shift in focus from financial gains to sustainable and impactful ventures. Seth questioned why India hasn't produced global tech giants, attributing failures to risk aversion and lack of supportive environments.

Updated: 29-05-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:54 IST
Suhel Seth, Managing Partner at Counselage India, criticized the Indian startup sector for its reliance on Western business models and lack of true innovation during his address at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 on Thursday.

He expressed concern that the ecosystem is dominated by businesses replicating foreign ideas, without adaptations for the Indian context. Seth argued that the focus is misdirected towards valuations and unicorn status rather than transformative impact.

Seth proposed that Indian entrepreneurs and investors should prioritize creating startups that are unique, sustainable, and socially impactful, while pondering why, despite resources, India hasn't birthed tech giants like Facebook or Google.

