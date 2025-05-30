Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Major Infrastructure Boost in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated Rs 48,520 crore worth of development projects in Bihar, including roadways and power infrastructure upgrades. Key initiatives include the Patna–Gaya–Dobhi road and the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project, aiming to enhance connectivity and energy security in Bihar and Eastern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karakat | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a slew of development projects in Bihar, with a cumulative value exceeding Rs 48,520 crore. His initiatives include major upgrades in road and power infrastructure across the state.

Modi, during his two-day visit, inaugurated the four-laning of the Patna–Gaya–Dobhi section of NH-22, worth around Rs 5,520 crore. Additionally, he oversaw work on the elevated highway enhancements in Gopalganj Town on NH-27, and launched the third rail line between Son Nagar and Mohammad Ganj, valued at over Rs 1,330 crore.

The event, attended by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar among other dignitaries, marked the launch of the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project in Aurangabad district, totaling over Rs 29,930 crore, which aims to bolster energy security in Bihar and Eastern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

