Faulty Landing Causes Aircraft Flip at Suktara Airstrip

A trainer aircraft overturned at Suktara airstrip due to a faulty landing, but the trainee woman pilot was unharmed. The incident occurred 22 km from Seoni district headquarters. An inquiry by the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department has been ordered to determine the exact cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:04 IST
A trainer aircraft overturned at Suktara airstrip in Seoni district after a faulty landing on Friday morning, officials reported. The trainee pilot, a woman, escaped unharmed.

The incident occurred just 22 kilometers from Seoni district's headquarters. Despite the dramatic flip, the pilot did not suffer any major injuries, according to a police official at the scene.

The airstrip, maintained by the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department, will be the focus of an inquiry, as ordered by District Collector Sanskriti Jain, to pinpoint the accident's exact cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

