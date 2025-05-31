Deendayal Port Authority Achieves 24-Hour Record in Coal Unloading

The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) at Kandla has reached a milestone by unloading a staggering 79,780 tonnes of steam coal from the vessel MV KMAX RULER within a 24-hour window. This achievement was orchestrated through the collaborative efforts of vessel agent M/s Genesis Shipping, stevedore M/s Shiv Shipping Services, and importer M/s Gallant Metals, according to a social media post by the DPA.

Dubbed as a 'Record Reloaded,' the swift operation underscores DPA's pursuit of efficiency. This comes as the port surpasses its own target of managing 150.16 million tonnes of cargo for the 2024-25 financial year. DPA Chairperson Sushil Kumar Singh highlighted the port's aim to boost handling capacity to 170 million tonnes, representing over 10% growth, ultimately redistributing cargo across various ports.

Kandla Port is pivotal to India's maritime trade, serving states such as Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, and Kashmir, and supporting the industrial regions of West and North India. The port, strategically located on the Gulf of Kutch, remains India's largest in terms of cargo volume. As the government seeks to amplify port capabilities, investments exceeding Rs 1,100 crore were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further develop DPA's infrastructure.