Global Markets Rattled by Trade Tensions and Geopolitical Unrest

Global markets faced volatility due to intensified trade tensions and geopolitical instability, particularly between the US and China. Major indices in Europe and Asia recorded declines, while oil prices rose following an OPEC+ output adjustment. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine further exacerbated uncertainty.

Updated: 02-06-2025 14:50 IST
Global stock markets experienced significant turbulence on Monday as geopolitical tensions intensified. Trade conflicts, particularly between the US and China, escalated, leading to declines in various major indices. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures saw notable drops, reflecting investor anxiety.

In response to the complex international landscape, oil prices surged after OPEC+ announced a modest increase in production set to begin in July. This marked the third consecutive monthly rise in output, affecting benchmark crude oil prices globally.

Amidst the volatility, European and Asian markets showed mixed reactions. Germany's DAX and Paris' CAC 40 witnessed declines, while the British FTSE 100 recorded gains. In Asia, the Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 indices fell amid escalating US-China trade tensions and ongoing military conflict in Eastern Europe.

