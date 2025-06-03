Left Menu

Vijayawada Division Leads with ISO 9001:2015 Certification

The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway has become the first in Indian Railways to achieve ISO 9001:2015 certification, demonstrating excellence in the Traction Distribution Department. This award underscores the division's commitment to safety and quality in maintaining railway infrastructure and services, following rigorous audits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable achievement, the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway has emerged as the first division in Indian Railways to secure the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil announced the accolade, which recognizes the quality management of the entire Traction Distribution Department crucial for the movement of electric locomotives.

The certification spans 22 strategic locations of the division, attesting to the excellence in maintaining overhead equipment and power supply installations, and serves as a testament to the division's unwavering commitment to safety and quality in railway operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

