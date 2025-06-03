Left Menu

Dixon Technologies Eyes Expansion with Strategic Partnerships in Smart Manufacturing

Dixon Technologies, a leading contract manufacturer in India, seeks government approval for a partnership with China's HKC to produce display modules. As part of its digital transformation, the company collaborates with Dassault and explores Industry 4.0 initiatives to enhance smart manufacturing capabilities in its factories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:28 IST
Dixon Technologies is actively pursuing a government nod for a joint venture with Chinese company HKC, focusing on manufacturing display modules for gadgets like smartphones and laptops. Sunil Vachani, Dixon's Executive Chairman, revealed the plans amid ongoing efforts to amplify India's manufacturing ecosystem.

Under the Press Note 3 of 2020, foreign investments from nations sharing land borders with India require official approval. Vachani highlighted Dixon's ongoing collaborations, which include a partnership with France's Dassault to embrace Industry 4.0 by integrating digital technologies, thereby modernizing production facilities.

Dixon's strategic moves include establishing a major investment in a Noida plant and forming a joint venture with Vivo, which promises a production capacity of up to 100 million phones annually. These initiatives underline Dixon's commitment to becoming a frontrunner in smart manufacturing and a globally recognized 'lighthouse factory'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

