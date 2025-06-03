Dixon Technologies Eyes Expansion with Strategic Partnerships in Smart Manufacturing

Dixon Technologies is actively pursuing a government nod for a joint venture with Chinese company HKC, focusing on manufacturing display modules for gadgets like smartphones and laptops. Sunil Vachani, Dixon's Executive Chairman, revealed the plans amid ongoing efforts to amplify India's manufacturing ecosystem.

Under the Press Note 3 of 2020, foreign investments from nations sharing land borders with India require official approval. Vachani highlighted Dixon's ongoing collaborations, which include a partnership with France's Dassault to embrace Industry 4.0 by integrating digital technologies, thereby modernizing production facilities.

Dixon's strategic moves include establishing a major investment in a Noida plant and forming a joint venture with Vivo, which promises a production capacity of up to 100 million phones annually. These initiatives underline Dixon's commitment to becoming a frontrunner in smart manufacturing and a globally recognized 'lighthouse factory'.

