U.S. Airlines Seek Delay in FAA's Secondary Cockpit Barrier Rule

Major U.S. airlines are urging the FAA to delay a new rule, effective August, requiring a secondary barrier on passenger airplane flight decks. The airlines argue the FAA has not yet certified the barriers or developed necessary procedures. Public comments are invited until June 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 01:56 IST
Major U.S. airlines are requesting a two-year delay from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on a new regulation mandating secondary barriers to flight decks in passenger airplanes, slated for implementation in August.

The Airlines for America trade group, which includes prominent carriers like American Airlines and United Airlines, argued that the FAA has not finalized the certification of these barriers and hasn't developed necessary manuals, procedures, or training programs.

Following the 9/11 attacks, the FAA had already established standards to strengthen flight deck security. The FAA is now inviting public comments on the delay request until June 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

