Starlink Internet Set to Boost Connectivity in South Korea

Elon Musk's SpaceX is gearing up to introduce its Starlink satellite internet service to South Korea, a development reported by The Korean Herald. The government recently approved this launch, signifying a major step in deploying the Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network to offer high-speed internet, especially in remote regions.

Gaining approval from Seoul's Ministry of Science and ICT, Starlink has been granted a supply agreement, paralleling arrangements with Hanwha Systems and KT Sat, local resellers of UK-based Eutelsat-OneWeb. According to SK Telink, Starlink's local partner, the service will commence once regulatory clearances, like the antenna conformity assessment, are completed.

LEO satellite communications function through antennas receiving satellite signals, unlike traditional mobile networks where phones link to ground-based stations. These services promise high-speed and low-latency internet, particularly benefiting sectors like aviation and maritime, where connectivity is often challenging. Starlink's local collaborator looks to diversify its offerings, creating packages tailored for aviation, maritime, and public use.

ICT Minister Yoo Sang-im highlighted the impact of these services, noting the availability of high-speed WiFi on planes and ships could greatly enhance on-board life, enabling activities from video streaming to calling for sailors.

Starlink's recent deployment in Bangladesh promises speeds up to 300 Mbps, while collaborations with major Indian telecoms for Satcom are underway. India's clearance process continues, seeking affordable spectrum allocation for Satcom, aligning with government policies for cost-effective consumer services.