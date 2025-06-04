Left Menu

FAA Holds Steady on Boeing 737 MAX Production Cap

The FAA's acting head, Chris Rocheleau, stated that the agency isn't considering lifting the production cap on Boeing's 737 MAX. Ongoing inspections remain in place even after improvements by Boeing, despite CEO Ortberg's optimism of increasing output. The FAA extended Boeing's inspection authorization following past safety incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a recent briefing, the acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Chris Rocheleau, confirmed that there are no plans to lift the current production cap of 38 Boeing 737 MAX planes per month. This decision follows an emergency incident with an Alaska Airlines aircraft.

The FAA maintains its policy of direct inspections, instead of task delegation to Boeing, for both 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner aircraft before certifying them as airworthy. Meanwhile, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg expressed confidence in the company's ability to eventually increase production.

Despite Boeing's advances, including improved processes acknowledged by the FAA via an extended inspection authorization program, the aftermath of past 737 MAX incidents continues to influence cautious regulatory actions. Efforts to adjust production rates are encumbered by previous safety concerns and regulatory oversight mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

