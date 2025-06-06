Quiet Skies Program: Political Beneficiary or Aviation Security Asset?

The Trump administration has ended the Transportation Security Administration's controversial 'Quiet Skies' aviation security watch list program. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the decision, citing the program's $200 million annual cost and its alleged political misuse.

Concerns have arisen, particularly among Republicans, over former lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard's brief inclusion on the Quiet Skies list. Despite criticism, Trump appointed Gabbard as director of National Intelligence. Democrats and some national security officials argue the termination undermines efforts to safeguard against terror threats.

Critics point to a 2020 inspector general report highlighting performance flaws and algorithmic malfunctions within the program. The American Civil Liberties Union characterized it as unjustified 'covert surveillance.' Since its inception in 2012, the program aimed to identify higher-risk airline passengers but faced scrutiny for potentially overreaching surveillance practices.