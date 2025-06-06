Left Menu

Quiet Skies Program: Political Beneficiary or Aviation Security Asset?

The Trump administration has terminated the TSA's 'Quiet Skies' watch list program, citing its misuse for political gain. While some lawmakers argue it compromised national security, others claim it was used to surveil political figures. The decision has sparked debate about balancing aviation security and civil liberties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 04:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 04:22 IST
Quiet Skies Program: Political Beneficiary or Aviation Security Asset?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has ended the Transportation Security Administration's controversial 'Quiet Skies' aviation security watch list program. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the decision, citing the program's $200 million annual cost and its alleged political misuse.

Concerns have arisen, particularly among Republicans, over former lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard's brief inclusion on the Quiet Skies list. Despite criticism, Trump appointed Gabbard as director of National Intelligence. Democrats and some national security officials argue the termination undermines efforts to safeguard against terror threats.

Critics point to a 2020 inspector general report highlighting performance flaws and algorithmic malfunctions within the program. The American Civil Liberties Union characterized it as unjustified 'covert surveillance.' Since its inception in 2012, the program aimed to identify higher-risk airline passengers but faced scrutiny for potentially overreaching surveillance practices.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025