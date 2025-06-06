Quiet Skies Program: Political Beneficiary or Aviation Security Asset?
The Trump administration has terminated the TSA's 'Quiet Skies' watch list program, citing its misuse for political gain. While some lawmakers argue it compromised national security, others claim it was used to surveil political figures. The decision has sparked debate about balancing aviation security and civil liberties.
The Trump administration has ended the Transportation Security Administration's controversial 'Quiet Skies' aviation security watch list program. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the decision, citing the program's $200 million annual cost and its alleged political misuse.
Concerns have arisen, particularly among Republicans, over former lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard's brief inclusion on the Quiet Skies list. Despite criticism, Trump appointed Gabbard as director of National Intelligence. Democrats and some national security officials argue the termination undermines efforts to safeguard against terror threats.
Critics point to a 2020 inspector general report highlighting performance flaws and algorithmic malfunctions within the program. The American Civil Liberties Union characterized it as unjustified 'covert surveillance.' Since its inception in 2012, the program aimed to identify higher-risk airline passengers but faced scrutiny for potentially overreaching surveillance practices.
ALSO READ
Two Israeli embassy staff members killed in shooting near Jewish museum in Washington, AP reports quoting Homeland Security secretary.
U.S. Homeland Security Engages Netanyahu in Candid Iran Talks
Mexican Immigrant Arrested for Threatening Trump: A Homeland Security Alert
Harvard and Homeland Security's Face-off: International Students at Stake
Former Homeland Security official fights back against Trump's 'unprecedented' investigation order