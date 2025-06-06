SAIL Hosts Defence Conclave 2025 to Boost India's Defence Infrastructure

The State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has made headlines this week with its Defence Conclave 2025, held at the Alloy Steels Plant in Durgapur, West Bengal. This strategic gathering highlights SAIL's continuous efforts to buttress the nation's defence capabilities.

Acting as a pivotal supplier, SAIL organised the conclave to deepen its partnerships with defence public sector undertakings. The discussions focused on the defence sector's evolving needs, primarily hinging on indigenisation projects where SAIL plays a critical role.

Taking place on June 4, the event emphasized self-reliance, indigenisation, and import substitution. These themes resonate with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative aimed at boosting domestic production and reducing dependency on imports.

