Left Menu

SAIL Hosts Defence Conclave 2025 to Boost India's Defence Infrastructure

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) held the Defence Conclave 2025 at its Alloy Steels Plant in Durgapur. The conclave aimed to enhance collaboration with defence sector entities and discussed themes like self-reliance, indigenisation, and import substitution, supporting India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:04 IST
SAIL Hosts Defence Conclave 2025 to Boost India's Defence Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has made headlines this week with its Defence Conclave 2025, held at the Alloy Steels Plant in Durgapur, West Bengal. This strategic gathering highlights SAIL's continuous efforts to buttress the nation's defence capabilities.

Acting as a pivotal supplier, SAIL organised the conclave to deepen its partnerships with defence public sector undertakings. The discussions focused on the defence sector's evolving needs, primarily hinging on indigenisation projects where SAIL plays a critical role.

Taking place on June 4, the event emphasized self-reliance, indigenisation, and import substitution. These themes resonate with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative aimed at boosting domestic production and reducing dependency on imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025