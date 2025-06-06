Left Menu

IAF Apache's Precautionary Landing in Uttar Pradesh: A Technical Glitch Resolved

An Indian Air Force Apache helicopter performed a precautionary landing in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, due to a technical issue during a routine sortie. Both the pilot and co-pilot were unharmed. Following necessary inspections and repairs, the helicopter was flown back to the Sarsawa airbase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Apache helicopter from the Indian Air Force (IAF) executed a precautionary landing in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. This action was prompted by a technical issue encountered during a routine sortie, according to officials.

The incident took place around 11 am when the helicopter was compelled to touch down for safety reasons. Fortunately, both the pilot and co-pilot reported they were safe and unharmed after the incident. Necessary checks were promptly conducted post-landing.

After resolving the technical issue, the Apache was deemed serviceable and the pilots were able to successfully return the aircraft to the Sarsawa airbase in Uttar Pradesh, a senior IAF official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

