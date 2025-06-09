Left Menu

Thane Train Mishap: Investigation Underway by Central Railway's Safety Chief

Central Railway's principal chief safety officer is investigating a train mishap in Thane's Mumbra that resulted in four deaths and nine injuries. The incident is being examined for causes, focusing on footboard travel. Enhanced safety measures, including automatic door closure systems, are planned to prevent future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a tragic train mishap in Thane's Mumbra, the Central Railway's principal chief safety officer is launching a thorough investigation. The incident, which claimed four lives and injured nine others, occurred on Monday morning.

Central Railway spokesperson Swapnil Nila conveyed that this mishap is currently being treated as an incident rather than an accident. Initial investigations suggest passengers were traveling on the footboard, a common practice in overcrowded trains.

In a bid to prevent future tragedies, plans are underway to introduce automatic door closure systems in new trains and retrofit existing ones. Rescue teams responded swiftly, transporting the injured to local hospitals for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

