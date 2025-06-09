Thane Train Mishap: Investigation Underway by Central Railway's Safety Chief

In response to a tragic train mishap in Thane's Mumbra, the Central Railway's principal chief safety officer is launching a thorough investigation. The incident, which claimed four lives and injured nine others, occurred on Monday morning.

Central Railway spokesperson Swapnil Nila conveyed that this mishap is currently being treated as an incident rather than an accident. Initial investigations suggest passengers were traveling on the footboard, a common practice in overcrowded trains.

In a bid to prevent future tragedies, plans are underway to introduce automatic door closure systems in new trains and retrofit existing ones. Rescue teams responded swiftly, transporting the injured to local hospitals for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)