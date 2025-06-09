Revamping Railways: Mumbai's Overhaul for Better Safety

In response to the tragic Mumbra train incident that claimed four lives and injured nine, the railways have announced plans to introduce redesigned trains with automatic door closure systems by January next year. These enhancements are part of a broader safety overhaul.

Following the incident, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met with key officials and the Integral Coach Factory team to address challenges faced in implementing automatic door systems in non-AC local trains. A new design will feature enhanced ventilation and safety measures.

The new coaches will have louvers on the doors, roof-mounted ventilation units, and vestibules to ensure better airflow and passenger movement. These changes come amid concerns about crowding and suffocation in non-AC coaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)