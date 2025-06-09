Rail Mishap in Mumbra Sparks Safety Overhaul

A fatal train incident rattled Mumbra in Thane on Monday morning, resulting in four fatalities and injuries to nine passengers. The suburban mishap, which occurred around 9:10 AM, has been designated as an incident, not an accident, according to Central Railway's chief public relations officer.

The principal chief safety officer, CK Prasad, has launched an investigation, examining the site for clues to the incident's root cause. Preliminary findings suggest that passengers were perilously riding on the footboard of the train, leading to the tragic outcome.

In response, Central Railway plans to introduce new trains with automatic door closure systems to bolster passenger safety. Retrofits for the current fleet are also on the agenda. Rail officials and emergency teams were prompt on the scene, ensuring the injured received swift medical attention at local hospitals.

