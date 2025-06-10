Left Menu

Power & Instrumentation Achieves Record Growth and Breaks New Ground in Clean Energy

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited reports remarkable financial growth in FY25, with a 73% revenue increase. Expanding into the Solar EPC sector and Extra High Voltage projects, the company secures significant orders, reinforcing its position in India's rapidly evolving energy infrastructure landscape.

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Standalone FY25 Revenues Grew 73% & NP by 100%. Image Credit: ANI
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, a key player in the electrical contracting and equipment industry, has reported substantial financial growth for Q4 FY25 and FY25. The company's revenue surged by 73.21% to Rs 171.28 Cr, while its net profit nearly doubled, marking a 99.58% increase.

Strategically advancing its operations, PIGL has successfully entered the Solar EPC segment, securing a Rs17.07 Cr contract for a 5 MW solar power project in Maharashtra. Additionally, the firm broke into the Extra High Voltage segment with a groundbreaking 400 kV project. These expansions depict PIGL's robust positioning in India's clean energy sector.

In a notable achievement, PIGL received orders worth Rs46.18 Cr from Nyati Engineering & Construction Private Limited, emphasizing its growing prowess in airport electrical infrastructure. Managing Director Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai credits the year's success to the company's strategic clarity and execution capabilities, laying a foundation for sustained growth.

