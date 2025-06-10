Mathura-Vrindavan Rail Conversion Project Scrapped Amid Controversy
The Railway Ministry has permanently canceled the Mathura-Vrindavan rail line conversion project due to uneconomical reasons and local opposition. Initially estimated at Rs 402 crore, the project faced significant financial losses and protests from residents, leading to its termination, causing doubts about Railways' planning.
The Railway Ministry has made the decision to permanently terminate the ambitious Mathura-Vrindavan railway line conversion project, which aimed to change the line from metre gauge to broad gauge. The project, initially estimated to cost Rs 402 crore, was deemed uneconomical and faced significant opposition from local residents.
The proposal to close this section of the North Central Railway was put forth a few months ago due to community protests. On June 6, the Railway Ministry confirmed the closure in a communication to the NCR zone's General Manager, citing approval from relevant authorities and financial oversight.
The project was initially sanctioned in 2017-18, with significant funds already allocated. However, local opposition arose over track construction, particularly regarding access issues, which prompted calls for a road instead of a railway. Despite contracts in place and work underway, the project will not proceed.
