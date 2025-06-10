Left Menu

India's Defense Export Ambitions: A Shift from Importer to Global Leader

Minister Sanjay Seth announced India's aim of achieving Rs 3 lakh crore in defense exports by 2029, highlighting the country's transformation into a leading exporter under PM Modi's leadership. Seth emphasized the government's efforts in poverty alleviation, digital payments, infrastructure development, and the reduction of naxalism, predicting India to become the third-largest economy by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:45 IST
In a bold statement, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth declared the Indian government's target of Rs 3 lakh crore in defense exports by 2029, reflecting a significant shift from India's previous status as a major importer.

Speaking at a press conference, Seth attributed this transformation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dynamic leadership, which has propelled India to the forefront of global defense exports. The minister proudly stated that India now exports defense materials to at least 92 countries.

Seth outlined the government's broader achievements, noting the upliftment of 27 crore citizens from poverty, the widespread adoption of digital payments, and enhanced infrastructure. Furthermore, he highlighted the significant reduction in naxalism and emphasized India's economic ascent, anticipating it will become the third-largest economy by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

