Tragic Train Accident in Thane: Critical Injuries and Fatalities

A tragic train accident in Maharashtra's Thane district has claimed the lives of four individuals, leaving nine others injured. The accident happened when commuters traveling on the footboards of two overcrowded trains fell off, as they passed in opposite directions near Mumbra railway station during peak rush hour.

According to sources at the civic hospital, the condition of two injured remains critical while seven others are admitted to the intensive care unit, with three undergoing orthopedic surgery. The critically injured individuals are receiving treatment at Jupiter Hospital.

Authorities confirmed that one patient requiring specialized neurology care has been transferred to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. The incident has raised concerns regarding passenger safety on local trains, prompting calls for urgent measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.