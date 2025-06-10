Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident in Thane: Critical Injuries and Fatalities

A fatal accident in Thane, Maharashtra left four dead and nine injured as commuters fell from overcrowded trains. Two critically injured individuals are receiving treatment while others have undergone surgery. The incident occurred during peak rush hour when two trains passed each other, causing commuter backpacks to collide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic train accident in Maharashtra's Thane district has claimed the lives of four individuals, leaving nine others injured. The accident happened when commuters traveling on the footboards of two overcrowded trains fell off, as they passed in opposite directions near Mumbra railway station during peak rush hour.

According to sources at the civic hospital, the condition of two injured remains critical while seven others are admitted to the intensive care unit, with three undergoing orthopedic surgery. The critically injured individuals are receiving treatment at Jupiter Hospital.

Authorities confirmed that one patient requiring specialized neurology care has been transferred to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. The incident has raised concerns regarding passenger safety on local trains, prompting calls for urgent measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

