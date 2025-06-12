FAA Reduces Helicopter Operations Near Reagan National

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced a reduction in the operational area for helicopters near Reagan Washington National Airport. The decision aims to improve safety by segregating helicopter and passenger jet paths.

In March, the FAA implemented permanent restrictions on non-essential helicopter activities around Reagan National. This move, including the closure of a key route, seeks to prevent the mixing of helicopter and passenger jet traffic.

The FAA's decision follows urgent safety recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board after a tragic mid-air collision on January 29. The incident, involving an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter, resulted in 67 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)