Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad Shocks the Nation

A catastrophic event unfolded as an Air India aircraft, bound for London with 242 individuals aboard, crashed near Ahmedabad airport shortly after takeoff. The wreckage, which claimed the lives of nearly all passengers, incited an outpouring of grief across the nation.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among those who tragically lost their lives in the accident. High-ranking officials and leaders, extending from Indian President Droupadi Murmu to world figures like UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expressed their heartfelt condolences.

The United Kingdom, acknowledging the impact of the tragedy involving its nationals, has set up crisis teams to assist affected families. Meanwhile, Air India has announced relief flights to support the families of the victims and their staff.

