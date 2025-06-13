Left Menu

Miraculous Escape: Behind the Safety of Airplane Seats

A passenger named Viswashkumar Ramesh survived an Air India crash by being seated near an emergency exit. While this may prompt speculation about seat safety, experts say survival during crashes relies on numerous factors, and seat location alone cannot predict outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:58 IST
Miraculous Escape: Behind the Safety of Airplane Seats
passenger

The survival story of Viswashkumar Ramesh, who escaped from an Air India plane crash that left all other passengers dead, has sparked renewed speculation about seat safety in aircraft. Seated at 11A next to an emergency exit, Ramesh was able to make a timely escape from the crashed Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Experts, however, caution against assuming that seat 11A or any particular seat guarantees safety in a plane crash. Mitchell Fox from the Flight Safety Foundation emphasizes that every accident is unique, and it is misleading to attribute survivability solely to seat location. Different plane configurations and situational factors play significant roles in determining outcomes.

Industry voices like Ron Bartsch of AvLaw Aviation Consulting offer insights, suggesting while exits can provide an advantage, their utility depends on the crash scenario. Studies show rear-end seats often have better survival odds, while proximity to exits maximizes the chance for a quick evacuation, despite the unpredictable nature of accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

Central Asia faces growing water crisis as toxic discharge pollutes key resources

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025