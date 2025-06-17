Maruti Suzuki Drives into a Greener Future with Expanding Railway Dispatches

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is setting ambitious goals to transform its logistical operations by augmenting vehicle dispatches through railways to 35% by the financial year 2030-31, according to the company's CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi. This strategic shift underscores the automaker's commitment to sustainability and efficiency.

During an event on Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki inaugurated its second automobile in-plant railway siding at the Manesar facility, which is now the largest GatiShakti multi-modal cargo terminal in India. The company has notably increased its rail dispatches from a mere 5% in the 2014-15 fiscal year to 24% last year, proving its long-term dedication to environmentally-friendly logistics.

The new project is part of the wider Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, intending to cut carbon emissions by 1.75 lakh tonnes and save 60 million liters of fuel annually. This initiative not only bolsters the firm's capacity to dispatch vehicles but also exemplifies its investment in reducing environmental impact, with significant funds poured into developing these innovative infrastructures.

