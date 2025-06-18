Left Menu

Air India Grapples with Operational Cuts After Tragic Crash

Air India has announced a temporary 15% reduction in its international operations involving widebody aircraft due to safety inspections and disruptions following a deadly crash. The airline is also facing challenges from geopolitical tensions and night curfews. Safety checks continue on its Boeing fleet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:44 IST
Air India Grapples with Operational Cuts After Tragic Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to prioritize safety and manage operational challenges, Air India revealed plans to temporarily reduce its international flights by 15% on widebody aircraft. The decision follows a tragic crash involving one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners, resulting in 241 fatalities and marking a somber milestone in aviation history.

The airline confirmed that inspections have been conducted on 26 of its 33 Dreamliner aircraft, deeming them fit for service, with further examinations ongoing. This cutback, anticipated to last until mid-July, aims to enhance operational stability and passenger convenience, according to Air India's statement.

Additional challenges include geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and night-time airspace curfews in Europe and East Asia, which have exacerbated the situation, leading to 83 flight cancellations. Investigations into the crash are concentrated on the engines, with the last service records indicating recent maintenance and replacements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025