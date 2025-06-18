Air India Grapples with Operational Cuts After Tragic Crash

In a move to prioritize safety and manage operational challenges, Air India revealed plans to temporarily reduce its international flights by 15% on widebody aircraft. The decision follows a tragic crash involving one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners, resulting in 241 fatalities and marking a somber milestone in aviation history.

The airline confirmed that inspections have been conducted on 26 of its 33 Dreamliner aircraft, deeming them fit for service, with further examinations ongoing. This cutback, anticipated to last until mid-July, aims to enhance operational stability and passenger convenience, according to Air India's statement.

Additional challenges include geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and night-time airspace curfews in Europe and East Asia, which have exacerbated the situation, leading to 83 flight cancellations. Investigations into the crash are concentrated on the engines, with the last service records indicating recent maintenance and replacements.

(With inputs from agencies.)