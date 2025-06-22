Tragic Collision on West Bengal’s Highway

In a tragic incident, four individuals, including three women, lost their lives when a multi-utility vehicle collided with a dumper on a West Bengal highway. The accident occurred on Sunday in Murshidabad district's Gokarna, at approximately 10:30 AM. A police officer confirmed these details of the unfortunate event.

The driver of the hired vehicle was also among the deceased in the collision that took place under the jurisdiction of Kandi police station. The accident resulted in 18 individuals sustaining injuries, as stated by both the police and a senior Health department official.

Out of the injured, 14 were swiftly taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. Some of those being treated are in serious condition, a police officer reported, indicating a dire situation for several victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)