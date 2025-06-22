Left Menu

Tragic Collision on West Bengal’s Highway

A fatal accident occurred on a West Bengal highway, involving a multi-utility vehicle and a dumper. Four people, including three women, lost their lives, and 18 others were injured. The incident took place near Gokarna in Murshidabad district. Some victims are critically injured and receiving treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, four individuals, including three women, lost their lives when a multi-utility vehicle collided with a dumper on a West Bengal highway. The accident occurred on Sunday in Murshidabad district's Gokarna, at approximately 10:30 AM. A police officer confirmed these details of the unfortunate event.

The driver of the hired vehicle was also among the deceased in the collision that took place under the jurisdiction of Kandi police station. The accident resulted in 18 individuals sustaining injuries, as stated by both the police and a senior Health department official.

Out of the injured, 14 were swiftly taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. Some of those being treated are in serious condition, a police officer reported, indicating a dire situation for several victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

