India: The Future Hub for Global Capability Centres

India remains a top choice for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with less than 25% of companies considering relocation. PwC reports robust growth potential as businesses leverage AI and digital technology. Infrastructure investment is critical to enhancing competitiveness and attracting more GCCs, ensuring India's central role in global business strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:16 IST
India: The Future Hub for Global Capability Centres
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A recent report by PwC underscores India's continued prominence as a premier destination for setting up Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Despite global economic shifts, less than a quarter of surveyed business leaders are considering relocating their GCCs from India. Companies are increasingly focusing on expanding and upgrading centres to become global IT and business process hubs.

The report highlights the crucial role of artificial intelligence and digital technology in this evolution. With plans to add over 150 new centres, the report emphasizes the need for enhanced infrastructure. The government is urged to boost investments to strengthen India's competitive edge in the GCC landscape.

The potential uplift in GCC value, with a projected growth of 11-12% during FY25 to FY29, could reach up to 14-15% with improved support. PwC's findings underline India's pivotal role in the global GCC ecosystem and the importance of government actions in sustaining momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

