India: The Future Hub for Global Capability Centres

A recent report by PwC underscores India's continued prominence as a premier destination for setting up Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Despite global economic shifts, less than a quarter of surveyed business leaders are considering relocating their GCCs from India. Companies are increasingly focusing on expanding and upgrading centres to become global IT and business process hubs.

The report highlights the crucial role of artificial intelligence and digital technology in this evolution. With plans to add over 150 new centres, the report emphasizes the need for enhanced infrastructure. The government is urged to boost investments to strengthen India's competitive edge in the GCC landscape.

The potential uplift in GCC value, with a projected growth of 11-12% during FY25 to FY29, could reach up to 14-15% with improved support. PwC's findings underline India's pivotal role in the global GCC ecosystem and the importance of government actions in sustaining momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)