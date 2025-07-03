Forging a Greener Path: India's Steel Industry Embraces Sustainable Transformation

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Thursday organized the 14th India Minerals and Metals Forum in New Delhi, spotlighting the pivotal role of green steelmaking and the circular economy in guiding India's steel industry towards sustainability. The forum brought together policymakers, industry executives, and experts to explore how green steel can help decarbonize India's steel sector, the world's second-largest and a major contributor to global CO2 emissions.

Discussions centered around integrating low-carbon technologies, such as hydrogen-based production, into steel manufacturing. Challenges to adopting a circular economy, including policy limitations and structural barriers, were also highlighted. Abhyuday Jindal, ICC President and Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, emphasized the need for industry-wide initiatives to leverage platforms like the India Minerals and Metals Forum for turning goals into actionable steps.

Alok Sahay, Secretary General of the Indian Steel Association, stressed aligning India's infrastructure ambitions with sustainability objectives to achieve a self-reliant steel ecosystem by 2047. The forum featured plenary sessions on key topics, including green steelmaking, circular economy integration, and the impacts of carbon border adjustment mechanisms.

