Two die as bike collides with nilgai
PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 04-07-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 10:26 IST
Maharajganj (UP) Jul 4 ( PTI) Two men died after their motorcycle collided with a nilgai here on Friday, police said.
Abhishek Yadav (24) and Neetesh Yadav (25) were going to Gorakhpur when the accident took place near Shikarpur-Ghughli Marg on Thursday evening, the police said.
Both men died on the spot.
Station House Officer, Ghughli, Kunwar Gaurav Singh said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.
