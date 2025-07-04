Two die as bike collides with nilgai

Maharajganj (UP) Jul 4 ( PTI) Two men died after their motorcycle collided with a nilgai here on Friday, police said.

Abhishek Yadav (24) and Neetesh Yadav (25) were going to Gorakhpur when the accident took place near Shikarpur-Ghughli Marg on Thursday evening, the police said.

Both men died on the spot.

Station House Officer, Ghughli, Kunwar Gaurav Singh said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)