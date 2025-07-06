Commute Chaos: Train Derailment Disrupts Mumbai's Harbour Line

Mumbai's Central Railway Harbour line faced major disruptions after a track relaying train derailed near the Nerul station at 4:20 PM on Sunday. The incident paralyzed services on both the Up and Down lines between Vashi and Panvel, affecting thousands of evening commuters.

An accident relief train reached the site an hour later to begin re-rail operations, although progress was hampered by heavy rain. The train derailed while returning to Kurla post-maintenance work during a scheduled Sunday block, according to CR officials.

Frustrated commuters were further irritated by inadequate communication from Central Railway authorities, who attributed the problem to a nebulous 'technical issue.' However, the rail service provided operational continuity on other sections, including CSMT-Vashi and Belapur-Panvel.

(With inputs from agencies.)