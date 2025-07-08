Left Menu

India's Consumer Staples Demand Set to Rebound in Q2 FY26

Despite a slow start in Q1 FY26 due to weak urban consumption, consumer staples demand in India is expected to recover in Q2. Factors such as improved monsoon outlook and economic conditions are anticipated to boost demand. Price hikes and raw material cost adjustments also play a key role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:21 IST
India's Consumer Staples Demand Set to Rebound in Q2 FY26
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the first quarter of FY26, India witnessed weak demand for consumer staples, predominantly due to sluggish consumption in urban areas, according to a report by Motilal Oswal. Urban consumption remained low, while rural markets began showing signs of improvement.

Despite the early onset of the monsoon negatively impacting demand for summer-oriented products, home insecticides, and out-of-home categories, the report highlights a positive outlook for the second quarter. Authors noted no significant upswing in demand trends, similar to previous quarters.

While raw material prices showed a decline, benefits won't be immediate as many companies hold costly inventories of essential inputs like tea, wheat, and palm oil. Consequently, consumer staples firms will likely see gross margins contract by 170 basis points year-on-year, with EBITDA margins shrinking by 130 basis points. Aided by price hikes, revenue growth saw some support, although volume growth is expected to linger in the low- to mid-single digits.

Looking forward, demand is anticipated to recover gradually in the upcoming quarters, bolstered by a favorable monsoon outlook, income tax benefits, interest rate cuts, and improving economic conditions across both urban and rural markets. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025