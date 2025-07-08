Tata Motors Reports 9% Decline in Global Sales for June Quarter
Tata Motors experienced a 9% decrease in global sales in the June quarter, reporting 299,664 units sold compared to 329,847 in FY25. Passenger vehicle sales dropped 10% year-on-year, while Jaguar Land Rover dispatches fell by 11%. Despite these declines, Tata Motors' shares rose slightly by 0.64%.
Tata Motors announced on Tuesday a 9% decline in its global sales for the June quarter, selling 299,664 units versus 329,847 units in the same period of FY25.
The automobile giant recorded a 10% year-on-year drop in the global wholesales of passenger vehicles, totaling 124,809 units in the first quarter.
Jaguar Land Rover's sales also decreased by 11%, reaching 87,286 units, while other commercial vehicle sales by Tata Motors and Tata Daewoo dipped by 6% compared to Q1 FY25. However, on Tuesday, Tata Motors' shares saw a 0.64% rise on the BSE, closing at Rs 693.25.
