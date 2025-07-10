Left Menu

Temasek Achieves Record Net Portfolio Value Amid Strategic Shifts

Singapore's Temasek reported a record net portfolio value of SD 434 billion for the financial year. With a strong focus on Asia, the firm plans for further growth and sustainable returns, buoyed by significant unlisted portfolio gains. Investments in India are highlighted in collaboration with local government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:00 IST
Singapore-based investment giant Temasek has achieved a record net portfolio value, reaching SD 434 billion at the close of the financial year, marking an 11% increase from the previous year, according to its annual performance review.

The company's strategy includes marking its unlisted portfolio to market, which suggests a value uplift to SD 469 billion by March 2025. Anchored predominantly in Asia, Temasek's strategy remains focused on resilience and future sustainability, with 66% of its investments in developed economies.

Amid global volatility, Temasek adapts its strategies to navigate challenges, emphasizing substantial investments in Indian companies such as Manipal Health Enterprises, NSE India, and others. Earlier this year, strategic discussions were held with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, to further strengthen Temasek's role in India's economic landscape.

