Tragic Collision: Pilgrims Injured on Highway

In a harrowing incident on Thursday, four Kanwar pilgrims sustained injuries in a road accident involving their tractor-trolley and a speeding truck, police reported. The crash happened near the Bilaspur cut on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway.

A group of 15 pilgrims from Ghaziabad were en route to Haridwar to collect sacred Ganga water, a customary ritual for Kanwar pilgrims. The impact left four individuals injured, requiring immediate medical attention. Police authorities quickly intervened, transferring the victims to a nearby hospital.

Circle Officer Rupali Rao confirmed the arrest of the truck driver responsible for the collision. Legal proceedings are underway as officials continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)