Left Menu

Air India Dreamliner Crash Investigation: Unraveling the Mystery

An internal memo by Air India CEO Campbell Wilson highlights that the investigation into last month's Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad is ongoing. A preliminary report indicated cockpit confusion before the crash, which killed 260 people. The investigation found no mechanical or maintenance issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:42 IST
Air India Dreamliner Crash Investigation: Unraveling the Mystery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The inquiry into the tragic crash of an Air India Dreamliner in Ahmedabad remains unresolved, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson revealed in a memo.

Wilson stressed that the airline welcomes further probe to ensure accurate conclusions are drawn, cautioning against premature judgments.

The memo followed a preliminary assessment showing cockpit miscommunication prior to the accident, which claimed 260 lives. Despite finding no mechanical faults, investigators continue to examine the incident, marking the decade's deadliest aviation accident, as the aircraft unexpectedly lost thrust and descended soon after takeoff.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025