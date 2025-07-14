Air India Dreamliner Crash Investigation: Unraveling the Mystery
An internal memo by Air India CEO Campbell Wilson highlights that the investigation into last month's Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad is ongoing. A preliminary report indicated cockpit confusion before the crash, which killed 260 people. The investigation found no mechanical or maintenance issues.
The inquiry into the tragic crash of an Air India Dreamliner in Ahmedabad remains unresolved, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson revealed in a memo.
Wilson stressed that the airline welcomes further probe to ensure accurate conclusions are drawn, cautioning against premature judgments.
The memo followed a preliminary assessment showing cockpit miscommunication prior to the accident, which claimed 260 lives. Despite finding no mechanical faults, investigators continue to examine the incident, marking the decade's deadliest aviation accident, as the aircraft unexpectedly lost thrust and descended soon after takeoff.
AAIB's initial report on AI plane crash found no mechanical or maintenance issues with aircraft or engines: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson.
We continue to perform necessary checks on all planes, as we will any new ones that authorities may suggest: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson.