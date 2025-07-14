Air India Dreamliner Crash Investigation: Unraveling the Mystery

The inquiry into the tragic crash of an Air India Dreamliner in Ahmedabad remains unresolved, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson revealed in a memo.

Wilson stressed that the airline welcomes further probe to ensure accurate conclusions are drawn, cautioning against premature judgments.

The memo followed a preliminary assessment showing cockpit miscommunication prior to the accident, which claimed 260 lives. Despite finding no mechanical faults, investigators continue to examine the incident, marking the decade's deadliest aviation accident, as the aircraft unexpectedly lost thrust and descended soon after takeoff.