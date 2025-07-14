Delhi's Bold Move: Reducing Approval Times to Boost Green Industries

The Delhi government has announced a significant reduction in the time required for granting approvals to Green category industries, cutting it down from 120 days to just 20 days. This initiative, stated by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, aims to enhance the ease of doing business in the region.

Starting in August 2025, applications for consent to operate from qualifying industries will receive automatic approval if a decision is not made within the 20-day timeframe. This reform is projected to significantly benefit over 65 industries in the capital, primarily those driven by small and medium enterprises.

Affected sectors include apparel manufacturing, aluminium and PVC product units, Ayurvedic medicine production, and more, with a new single-window system being implemented to streamline departmental processes. Minister Sirsa emphasized this development as a historic shift towards a more business-friendly environment.

