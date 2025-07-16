Sterling's Struggle: Inflation and Rate Cut Speculations

The British pound strengthened marginally against a softer dollar but dipped against the euro, igniting investor speculation on the Bank of England's possible rate cuts.

With UK's inflation reaching 3.6%, analysts weigh if rates could be slashed more aggressively than the anticipated 25 basis points per quarter.

Mixed economic indicators, including a drop in sterling against the euro, have kept the market cautious as speculation mounts over an expected rate cut in August and further reductions by 2026.

